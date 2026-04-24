First Mithi Yaad: Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara

(First Mithi Yaad)
REMEMBERING YOU ALWAYS
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara
Your presence is missed beyond what words can express. You will forever remain a part of us in every way, held close and loved beyond measure.
You live on in everything we do and in every heartbeat that misses you.
Dearly loved and deeply missed by
Parents: Terjinder Singh Akhara & Hervinder Kaur
Siblings: Jasdeep Singh Akhara & Bhavinjit Kaur Akhara
Together with her grandmother, all beloved family and friends
Our family humbly invites you to join us in prayer as we remember and honour Maniishapriet’s beautiful life.
KIRTAN DARBAR & PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 10th May 2026
From 9:30am to 11:30am (followed by Guru Ka Langgar)
Gurdwara Sahib Kuching
For further information, kindly contact:
Terjinder Singh – 019 – 889 8342
Jasdeep Singh – 019 – 818 8342
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 24 April 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here