First Mithi Yaad: Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara

(First Mithi Yaad)

REMEMBERING YOU ALWAYS

FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS

Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara

Your presence is missed beyond what words can express. You will forever remain a part of us in every way, held close and loved beyond measure.

You live on in everything we do and in every heartbeat that misses you.

Dearly loved and deeply missed by

Parents: Terjinder Singh Akhara & Hervinder Kaur

Siblings: Jasdeep Singh Akhara & Bhavinjit Kaur Akhara

Together with her grandmother, all beloved family and friends

Our family humbly invites you to join us in prayer as we remember and honour Maniishapriet’s beautiful life.

KIRTAN DARBAR & PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 10th May 2026

From 9:30am to 11:30am (followed by Guru Ka Langgar)

Gurdwara Sahib Kuching

For further information, kindly contact:

Terjinder Singh – 019 – 889 8342

Jasdeep Singh – 019 – 818 8342

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 24 April 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here