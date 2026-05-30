Inderjit Kaur Singh (1965 – 2026), Blackburn

Inderjit Kaur Singh

13 October 1965 – 22 May 2026

FUNERAL SERVICE

Wednesday, 3 June 2026

From 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Springvale Botanical Cemetery (Boyd Chapel)

600 Princes Hwy, Springvale VIC 3171

followed by

AKHAND PAATH

Arambh Shri Akhand Paath Sahib 5.30pm

Sri Guru Nanak Sat Sangh Sabha

127 Whitehorse Road, Blackburn 3130

ANTIM ARDAAS, PAATH DA BHOG & LANGAAR

Friday, 5 June 2026, 5.30pm onwards

Sri Guru Nanak Sat Sangh Sabha

127 Whitehorse Road, Blackburn 3130

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 30 May 2026 | Source: Family

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