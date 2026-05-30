Inderjit Kaur Singh (1965 – 2026), Blackburn

Inderjit Kaur Singh
13 October 1965 – 22 May 2026
FUNERAL SERVICE
Wednesday, 3 June 2026
From 1.30pm to 3.30pm
Springvale Botanical Cemetery (Boyd Chapel)
600 Princes Hwy, Springvale VIC 3171
followed by
AKHAND PAATH
Arambh Shri Akhand Paath Sahib 5.30pm
Sri Guru Nanak Sat Sangh Sabha
127 Whitehorse Road, Blackburn 3130
ANTIM ARDAAS, PAATH DA BHOG & LANGAAR
Friday, 5 June 2026, 5.30pm onwards
Sri Guru Nanak Sat Sangh Sabha
127 Whitehorse Road, Blackburn 3130
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 30 May 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here