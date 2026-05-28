First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Lal Singh Subeg Singh(1942 – 2025)

First Barsi & Mithi Yaad
In Loving Memory of
Sardar Lal Singh s/o Subeg Singh
15.5.1942 – 26.6.2025
Village: Kalyan
SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, Kuala Lumpur
Sunday, 7th June 2026
9.30am to 11.30am
Followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Lovingly remembered and forever missed by his family, relatives and friends.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 28 May 2026 | Source: Family
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