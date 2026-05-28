First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Lal Singh Subeg Singh(1942 – 2025)

First Barsi & Mithi Yaad

In Loving Memory of

Sardar Lal Singh s/o Subeg Singh

15.5.1942 – 26.6.2025

Village: Kalyan

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, Kuala Lumpur

Sunday, 7th June 2026

9.30am to 11.30am

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Lovingly remembered and forever missed by his family, relatives and friends.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 28 May 2026 | Source: Family

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