The Kirpan, Responsibility and the Limits of Tolerance

Vickrum Digwa (left) and Henry Nowak – Photo: Mugshots from police handouts

By Dr Dapinder Singh | Britain |

The trial and conviction of 23‑year‑old Amritdhari Sikh Vikram Singh Digwa for the murder of 18‑year‑old university student Henry Nowak in UK city of Southampton marks a watershed moment for Sikhs in the UK, with implications far beyond Britain. Murder trials involving bladed weapons are tragically not uncommon. However, this case has drawn particular attention because the defendant sought to justify his actions by invoking his Sikh faith, but also because of the widespread public interest and reaction that has been generated in both mainstream and social media.

Alongside Digwa, his mother, Kiran Kaur, was convicted of assisting an offender, and both were remanded in custody pending sentence.

The court heard that at approximately 11.00 pm on 3 December 2025, Digwa stabbed Nowak five times with a 21 cm blade following a pavement altercation. The defence argued that Digwa acted in self‑defence, claiming he carried the blade as part of his Sikh religious observance and that Nowak had racially abused him and dislodged his turban. The prosecution successfully dismantled this account, arguing it had nothing to do with racism or Sikhism, but the cold-blooded murder of an innocent young student. The defendant’s testimony was described as a fabrication of lies designed to exploit racial tensions and evade responsibility.

In response to the verdict, the Sikh Federation UK (SFUK) issued a carefully worded statement, explicitly condemning Digwa’s actions and stressing that the killing was an isolated criminal act. Crucially, the federation distinguished the weapon used from the kirpan, the small sacred blade worn by initiated Sikhs as one of the five articles of faith. The blade in question, they argue, bore no resemblance to the discreet kirpan typically worn for religious observance. SFUK also underlined a key legal reality: protections for carrying a kirpan under UK law exist only for genuine religious practice and collapse entirely when a bladed object is used aggressively or criminally.

This distinction matters, not only for public understanding, but for the future of religious accommodation itself. Across the UK, Canada, the United States and elsewhere, Sikh communities are concerned that this high‑profile case could be seized upon by those eager to conflate faith with violence. At a time when far‑right anti‑migrant rhetoric is intensifying and hate crimes are rising, there is a real fear that misunderstanding of Sikh article of faith, most significantly the kirpan, could translate into hostility, stigma, or pressure to curtail long‑standing religious exemptions.

At the same time, Sikhs must resist the temptation to respond defensively or dishonestly. One uncomfortable truth must be faced: the kirpan is not merely a decorative or ceremonial symbol. It is an article of faith, but also a weapon with real moral and historical purpose. Like the other kakars, it represents duty, restraint, sovereignty, and the obligation to stand against injustice. To pretend otherwise is to weaken credibility, both legally and morally.

Yet acknowledging this does not mean that use of the kirpan is justified in any confrontation. Sikh tradition has never celebrated aggression. From the earliest development of the sant‑sipahi (saint soldier) ideal, force has been inseparable from discipline, humility, and moral accountability. Within Gurmat, power is always restrained by Dharam or righteous living. In this regard, defence of life, proportionality, non-aggression, and self‑control are non‑negotiable principles.

DIFFICULT QUESTIONS

That is why the Digwa case raises difficult but necessary questions for the Sikh community itself. Even if an altercation involved an element of racial hostility, was drawing a blade a necessary or proportionate response? Are young Amritdharis being adequately counselled about the immense responsibility that comes with carrying a kirpan? Is sufficient emphasis placed on emotional restraint, de‑escalation, and legal consequences, alongside outward identity?

These questions extend to communal institutions. Gatka and other martial traditions, when taught responsibly, can embody discipline and ethical control. When taught poorly, they risk becoming performative displays divorced from their spiritual foundations. Gurdwaras must ask whether they are teaching not only history and symbolism, but also legality, civic responsibility, and the gravity of restraint.

Historically, Sikh martial practice required far more than carrying a weapon. It demanded spiritual maturity, mastery over anger, accountability to the Panth, and readiness to accept consequences. Without that internal framework, there is a danger that some younger Sikhs inherit the outer form without fully grasping the inner discipline that must accompany it.

LEGAL PROTECTION

The tension between religious freedom and public safety has always existed beneath the surface. Modern legal systems operate on risk management, and accommodation for the kirpan has largely been sustained because it is understood to be responsibly carried, ethically governed, and vanishingly unlikely to be used. When a violent crime of the nature that was apparent in the Digwa case, is associated, rightly or wrongly, with a religious article, public anxiety and political pressure on Sikhs right to wear the kirpan, inevitably increase.

If wider society begins to view the kirpan primarily as a weapon rather than a sacred responsibility, legal protections may come under strain. Simply insisting that it is “only ceremonial” will not hold. A more mature and sustainable position is to explain, honestly, that the kirpan is an article of faith governed by strict moral restraint; that drawing it carries immense ethical and legal seriousness; and that responsible Sikhs are taught that its misuse is a profound violation of Sikh values.

Diaspora Sikhs have long fought to preserve the right to wear their articles of faith. Today, that struggle takes place in a climate where tolerance for minorities is waning and outrage is amplified by social media and political opportunism. In such times, what is needed is not denial or defensiveness, but calm, principled leadership rooted in honesty, discipline, and moral clarity.

Faith can never be a shield for criminality. Nor should criminal acts be allowed to redefine a faith. Holding both truths together is the challenge this case now presents.

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Battle for kirpan (Asia Samachar, 21 Oct 2021)

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