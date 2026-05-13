First Mithi Yaad: Major (Rtd.) Harjit Singh Rendawa (1951 – 2025)

“Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana…. Yahan Kal Kya Ho Kisne Jaana

Life is a beautiful journey…. None of us know what tomorrow holds”

IN LOVING MEMORY, 1st BARSI (MITHI YAAD)

Major (Rtd.) Harjit Singh Rendawa

20.5.1951 – 13.6.2025

Though a year has gone by, your voice still sings through our memories, your laughter still fills our hearts, and your spirit continues to light our lives.

Lovingly remembered as a man of strength, kindness, humour, and unwavering spirit, he touched the lives of many with his generosity, wisdom, and light-hearted nature. He had a remarkable way of bringing people together — through laughter, song, stories, and moments that became treasured memories.

Though deeply missed every day, the love, guidance, happiness, and warmth he shared remain a lasting part of all who knew him. His spirit continues to inspire us, comfort us, and remind us to embrace life with joy and compassion.

Forever loved, forever remembered.

Programme Details:

Saturday, 13 June 2026

3.00pm – 5.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL

Followed by tea and refreshments

Dearly missed by beloved:

Wife: Mahinder Kaur

Children:

Jagdish Kaur Rendawa & Tharminder Singh

Melvin Rendawa & Narveen Seran

Sunil Rendawa & Shamini Unnikrishnan

Grandchildren:

Hargun Aryan Inder Singh

Dhiren Rahul Inder Singh

Alya Divya Inder Kaur

and a large circle of extended family and dear friends.

Our family warmly invites relatives and friends to join us in prayer and remembrance as we honour and celebrate the beautiful life and cherished memories of our beloved Major (Rtd.) Harjit Singh Rendawa.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 13 May 2026 | Source: Family

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