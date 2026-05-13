A drum roll for the Iron Lady of Petaling Jaya gurdwara

The late Harbajan Kaur (front). Background: Some of her ardent companions over the years while serving at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya – Photo: Pola Singh / Asia Samachar

By Pola Singh | Malaysia |

On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, the serene halls of Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) were filled with prayers, hymns, memories and gratitude as family members, friends and admirers gathered for a Sukhmani Sahib path and kirtan in loving memory of the late Harbajan Kaur — affectionately known to many as “Aunty Bhajan.”

Organised by the GSPJ Isteri Satsang, the gathering was more than a religious event. It was a celebration of a remarkable woman whose life was devoted to service, faith, courage and the uplifting of Sikh women.

The Sukhmani Sahib, composed by Guru Arjan Sahib, is often called the “Jewel of Peace.” Its sacred verses speak of inner calm, divine connection, and spiritual strength — a fitting tribute to a woman who spent her life bringing peace, unity, and purpose to others.

If the walls of GSPJ could speak, they would surely stand proud of the lady who once led the institution with unwavering determination. Harbajan Kaur was warm-hearted, generous, and compassionate, yet firm when principles were at stake. She possessed that rare balance of kindness and strength.

Her philosophy in life was simple yet profound: “Our candle is not going to burn forever. When it is still burning, take advantage of the bright light and make good things happen.”

And she lived every word of it.

FIRST WOMAN PRESIDENT

At a time when leadership positions in many Sikh institutions were largely dominated by men, Harbajan Kaur dared to challenge convention. In 2012, she stood for election as president of the GSPJ committee — a bold move that many thought improbable. There were doubts about whether a woman could manage the immense responsibilities and pressures of leading one of Malaysia’s foremost gurdwaras.

She answered those doubts not with words, but with action.

She won.

In doing so, she shattered a long-standing prejudice barrier and became the first woman elected president of GSPJ — a historic milestone not only for the gurdwara, but for Sikh women across Malaysia. Her leadership was not symbolic; it was impactful. Through commitment, integrity, good governance, and service, she earned the respect of all.

So impressive was her stewardship that she was re-elected in 2014, serving four memorable years until 2016. During her tenure, GSPJ strengthened its standing as one of the leading gurdwaras in the country.

Some members of the Sanggat at the GSPJ Istri Satsang programme held on May 12, 2026, in remembrance of Harbajan Kaur, a devoted volunteer of the gurdwara and a passionate advocate of the women’s movement. — Photo by Pola Singh

One memorable highlight of her presidency was welcoming a former Prime Minister of Malaysia to the gurdwara. In a country where religious sensitivities matter greatly, she handled the occasion with grace and inclusiveness, ensuring that the Prime Minister felt genuinely welcomed into the Sikh house of worship. It reflected her broader vision of harmony, openness, and mutual respect.

GREATEST LEGACY

Yet perhaps her greatest legacy began long before her presidency.

In 1984, Harbajan Kaur founded the GSPJ Isteri Satsang, the women’s religious and cultural wing of the gurdwara. What began as a modest platform grew under her leadership into a vibrant movement dedicated to preserving Sikh faith, strengthening family values, empowering women, nurturing youth, and promoting community service.

For more than 40 years, she guided the Isteri Satsang with motherly affection and tireless energy. Weekly and monthly path and kirtan sessions, educational talks, youth camps, health awareness programmes, workshops, seva projects, and festive celebrations flourished under her watch.

Every Tuesday, from 2 pm to 4 pm, without fail, women gathered not only to pray, but to connect, support one another, and receive blessings from Waheguru. Through these gatherings, she built not merely a committee, but a close-knit family.

Importantly, she also welcomed non-Sikhs to attend and learn about Sikhism, its traditions, and values. One such group was SeniorAloud, whose members experienced firsthand her warmth and inclusive spirit.

The memorial gathering on 12 May was therefore not just a remembrance, but a thanksgiving for a life that touched countless hearts.

Among those present was her beloved husband, Amarjit Singh, now 90 years old, whose quiet encouragement had been one of the pillars behind her extraordinary journey. Their son, Salwinderjit Singh Gill, spoke movingly of his mother — the “Iron Lady of GSPJ” — recalling her courage, discipline, warmth, and achievements. Though their daughter, Sharanjit Kaur, based in Perth, was unable to attend, her love and admiration for her mother were deeply felt.

Harbajan Kaur’s son Salwinderjit Singh Gill (left) and husband Amarjit Singh – Photo: Pola Singh / Asia Samachar

One touching memory shared during the gathering was how, during Mother’s Day in 2025, Harbajan Kaur had insisted on having a grand family celebration. Her wish was lovingly fulfilled as she reunited with all her loved ones. Shortly after that beautiful reunion, she passed away peacefully at the age of 85.

Today, her legacy burns brighter than ever.

Because of Harbajan Kaur, more Sikh women found the courage to step forward, participate actively, and believe that leadership was never beyond their reach. She carved her name permanently into the history of GSPJ — not through privilege, but through sacrifice, determination, and service.

Indeed, she deserves more than applause.

She deserves a drum roll.

And as the hymns echoed through GSPJ that Tuesday afternoon, one could almost feel her presence lingering gently in the halls she loved so dearly — reminding everyone once again: “While the candle still burns, make good things happen.”

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Dr Pola Singh, who retired as Maritime Institute of Malaysia director-general in 2011, is also the author of ‘Uphill — The Journey of a Sikh-Chinese Kampung Boy’

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