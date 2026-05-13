Sharonjit Kaur Walia (1982 – 2026), Seremban

Sharonjit Kaur Walia d/o Karam Singh Walia
Village: Sarhali (Amritsar)
15.11.1982 – 13.5.2026
Husband: Kashminder Singh Sandhu A/L Arji Singh Sandhu
Children:
Ishaan Singh Sandhu
Samraaj Singh Sandhu
Parents: Late Karam Singh Walia & Bhagwant Kaur Sidhu
Brother: Commander Melvinderjit Singh Walia & Shareena Moses
Sister: Manpreeti Kaur Walia
Parents in-law: Arji Singh Sandhu & Kalwant Kaur Randhawa
Sister in-law: Surinder Kaur & Sukhdev Singh
Sister in-law: Gurmeet Kaur & Jasbir Singh
LAST RITES
Thursday, 14 May 2026
11.00am: Cortège leaves 21 Jalan Palma 1, D’palma @ Taman Pinang Gading, Sikamat, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan
11.30am: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 24 May 2026
From 9.30 am to 11.30 am
Gurdwara Sahib Seremban
It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, a woman whose presence brought warmth, strength, and love into the lives of all who knew her.
She was a dedicated lecturer who touched countless lives through her passion for teaching, her patience, and her unwavering belief in her students. She didn’t just educate minds — she inspired them, leaving behind a legacy that will live on in every life she shaped.
Beyond her career, she was the heart of her family. A loving wife, a devoted mother, a cherished daughter, and a sister who was not just family, but a best friend. She gave her love selflessly, always putting others before herself, always showing up with kindness, understanding, and grace.
To her friends, she was a constant — loyal, compassionate, and genuine. Someone you could lean on, laugh with, and trust without hesitation.
Her absence leaves a void that can never be filled, but her love, her lessons, and her memories will forever remain in our hearts.
She will be deeply missed, endlessly loved, and never forgotten.
Contact:
Kashminder Singh (Husband) 012 – 673 3374
Surinder Kaur (Sister in Law) 012 – 675 4836
Commander Melvinderjit Singh Walia (Brother) 014 – 225 2930
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 13 May 2026 | Source: Family
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