Krishen Singh Chenan Singh (1968 – 2026), Sentul

Krishen Singh s/o Late Chenan Singh

Formerly from Ipoh

Village: Khadur Sahib, Punjab

16 August 1968 – 4 May 2026

He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his beloved family, relatives, and friends.

The family humbly requests your prayers during this time of bereavement.

BROTHERS & SISTERS

Jit Singh

Late Salbeer Kaur & Late Manjit Singh

Kartar Kaur & Jasbir Singh Gill

Datin Amar Kaur & Dato’ Pretam Singh

Amar Singh & Moti Biswkarma

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 17 May 2026

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

CONTACT:

Dato Pretam Singh 012-284 9402

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 10 May 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here