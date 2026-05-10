Krishen Singh Chenan Singh (1968 – 2026), Sentul

Krishen Singh s/o Late Chenan Singh
Formerly from Ipoh
Village: Khadur Sahib, Punjab
16 August 1968 – 4 May 2026
He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his beloved family, relatives, and friends.
The family humbly requests your prayers during this time of bereavement.
BROTHERS & SISTERS
Jit Singh
Late Salbeer Kaur & Late Manjit Singh
Kartar Kaur & Jasbir Singh Gill
Datin Amar Kaur & Dato’ Pretam Singh
Amar Singh & Moti Biswkarma
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 17 May 2026
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
CONTACT:
Dato Pretam Singh 012-284 9402
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 10 May 2026 | Source: Family
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