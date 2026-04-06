Teen racer Kareen Kaur joins Evans GP for full F4 season

At just 15, Kareen is recognised as Singapore’s first female driver to compete in Formula 4, marking a significant milestone for motorsport in the country and the wider Southeast Asian region.

Kareen Kaur – Photo: Videograb from BeIN Sports

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Singapore’s rising motorsport talent Kareen Kaur has signed with Evans GP as its third driver for the 2026 Southeast Asia Formula 4 Championship.

At just 15, Kareen is recognised as Singapore’s first female driver to compete in Formula 4, marking a significant milestone for motorsport in the country and the wider Southeast Asian region. She joins previously announced teammates Rafael Vaessen and Ben Nguyen as part of the team’s expanding driver lineup.

Kareen made her Formula 4 debut in 2025, taking part in selected rounds of the F4 Indian Championship, where she secured multiple top-10 finishes. She also gained early exposure to the Southeast Asian series with a one-off appearance at Sepang.

The upcoming 2026 season will be her first full campaign in car racing, with a focus on building consistency and developing her skills in single-seater machinery.

Evans GP said its structured development programme — combining track time, simulator work and data analysis — will support Kaur’s progression, with long-term ambitions that include moving into higher-tier competitions such as the all-female F1 Academy, according to a report by beIN Sports (watch their video here).

F4 is widely regarded as the first step on the pathway to elite open-wheel racing, with drivers progressing through F3 and F2 before competing at the highest level. Since the start of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1950, only five women have entered an F1 race.

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