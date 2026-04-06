First Mithi Yaad: Harjeet Kaur Guddy (1955 – 2025)

In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Mother

Pehli Mithi Yaad Di Barsi

Harjeet Kaur (Guddi) d/o Giani Mahan Singh Ji

23.9.1955 – 22.4.2025

Husband: Late Inderajit Singh Khosa

A year has passed, yet your love, warmth, and beautiful memories remain forever in our hearts.

You are deeply missed and lovingly remembered every day.

MITHI YAAD (BARSI) PROGRAMME

Saturday, 11th April 2026

From 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Gurdwara Sahib Shapa, Sungai Besi, KL

Forever cherished and deeply missed by:

Son: Rajinderjit Singh Khosa @ Rajey

Brother: Jeswant Singh (Santey)

Sister: Serjit Kaur (Goga)

Nephews & Nieces

Your presence we miss,

Your memory we treasure,

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

Rajinderjit Singh Khosa @ Rajey 016 331 5291

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 6 April 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here