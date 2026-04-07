First Mithi Yaad: Gurcharan Singh Gill (1953 – 2025)

(First Mithi Yaad)

Gurcharan Singh Gill

Village: Thattal, Amritsar

14.11.1953 – 5.5.2025

Parents: Late Slakhan Singh & Late Gurnam Kaur (Cameron Highlands, Pahang)

Wife: Harbans Kaur Randhawa (Batu Pahat, Johor)

Children & Spouse:

Late Harjinder Singh Gill @ Sunny

Teshminder Kaur Gill & Jasvinder Singh Gill

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 25th April 2026

From 10am to 12pm

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Contact:

Jas 016 7709 200

Tesh 016 6609 200

Isher 019 321 3713

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 7 April 2026 | Source: Family

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