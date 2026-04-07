First Mithi Yaad: Gurcharan Singh Gill (1953 – 2025)

(First Mithi Yaad)
Gurcharan Singh Gill
Village: Thattal, Amritsar
14.11.1953 – 5.5.2025
Parents: Late Slakhan Singh & Late Gurnam Kaur (Cameron Highlands, Pahang)
Wife: Harbans Kaur Randhawa (Batu Pahat, Johor)
Children & Spouse:
Late Harjinder Singh Gill @ Sunny
Teshminder Kaur Gill & Jasvinder Singh Gill
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 25th April 2026
From 10am to 12pm
Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
Contact:
Jas 016 7709 200
Tesh 016 6609 200
Isher 019 321 3713
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 7 April 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here