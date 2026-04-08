Ram Singh Cheema (1946 – 2026), Puchong

Ram Singh Cheema s/o Jora Singh

Wife: Balwant Kaur Tota Singh

26.11.1946 – 8.4.2026

LAST RITES

Thursday, 9 April 2026

2:30 PM: Cortege leaves residence at No 36, BP 11/7, Bandar Bukit Puchong 2, 47120 Selangor

3:00 PM: Saskaar (cremation) at MBSJ Crematorium Puchong, Jalan Bunga Kertas, Bandar Puchong Utama, 47100 Puchong, Selangor

Contact:

Hrithik Singh 017 444 6360

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 8 April 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here