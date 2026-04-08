The most unappreciated job

Many husbands, without meaning to, treat their wives as if their endless labour is simply expected – Image: Ai aided / Asia Samachar

By Dr Pola Singh | Opinion |

Among all the roles in the world, one of the most overlooked and under-appreciated is that of the housewife.

Day after day, she pours her love, energy and soul into the family, yet her devotion is often taken for granted. Her tender care, her sacrifices, her silent endurance of stress and strain—these rarely receive the recognition they deserve.

Many husbands, without meaning to, treat their wives as if their endless labour is simply expected. They forget that while they work to provide food on the table, their wives work just as hard—sometimes harder—to ensure the home is a place of warmth, comfort and love.

Housewives are the invisible backbone of the family. They rise before dawn, preparing breakfast and getting the children ready for school. They manage the household chores, cook meals, shop for groceries, and act as caregivers, teachers, chauffeurs and emotional anchors. And when the day ends, they are often the last to go to bed. Truly, a housewife’s work is never done.

Yet, despite this, society labels them with “zero income,” as if their worth can be measured in dollars. How unfair, when their contributions are priceless.

Think about it:

If the children struggles in school, fingers point at the mother.

If something goes wrong in the household, she is the one expected to fix it.

And still, she is expected to look beautiful, cheerful, and composed—no matter how exhausted she may be.



Isn’t it time husbands paused to reflect? Isn’t it time to show gratitude for the countless unseen sacrifices?

Ask yourself:

​When was the last time you sincerely thanked your wife for all she does?

​When did you last hug her spontaneously, or tell her how much you love her?

​Have you ever praised her in front of your children, so they too learn to value her efforts?

A small gesture of appreciation—a kind word, a thoughtful note, a little extra pocket money for her own joys—can mean the world. It tells her that her sacrifices are seen, her love is cherished, and her worth is immeasurable.

Housewives are not machines. They are women with hearts that beat, often weary but always full of love. They deserve more than just survival; they deserve celebration.

I speak from experience. My wife, Karina Kaur, has been my partner for 49 years. I help her with chores, and even then I realize how endless the work truly is. I am blessed beyond measure by her love—whether it’s in the meals she cooks, like her dhall, parpu, and chicken curry, or in the countless ways she has stood by me. The secret ingredient she adds to everything is love.

To all husbands: cherish your wives. To all housewives: know that your worth is beyond measure. You are the heartbeat of the home, the quiet strength behind every family’s happiness.

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Dr Pola Singh, who retired as Maritime Institute of Malaysia director-general in 2011, is also the author of ‘Uphill — The Journey of a Sikh-Chinese Kampung Boy’

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