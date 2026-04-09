Sardar Mohindar Singh Gurna (1955 – 2026), Puchong

Mohindar Singh Gurna Hardam Singh
Village: Gurney
Passed away peacefully on 9th April 2026
5.4.1955 – 9.4.2026
Leaving behind:
Wife: Mohinder Kaur Chahal
Children & Spouses:
Balwinder Singh & Harpal Kaur
Pathwinder Kaur & Late Balbir Singh
Kalwinder Kaur & Indarjeet Singh
Grandchildren:
Nashvinder Singh
Lakhvinder Singh
Manavbir Singh
Jasleenbir Kaur
Riaanjeet Singh
LAST RITES
Friday, 10th April 2026
8:00 AM: Sukhmani Sahib path at No.74, Jalan Merak, Bandar Puchong Jaya, 47100 Puchong, Selangor.
10.30 AM: Cortege leaves the house.
11.30 AM: Cremation (saskaar) at MBSJ Crematorium, Puchong
(Address: Lot 7374, Jalan Bunga Kertas, Puchong, Batu 14, 47100 Puchong, Selangor)
PATH DA PHOG
Saturday, 25 April 2026, 10.00am onwards
Gurdwara Sahib Polis, KL (High Street Gurdwara)
Kalwinder Kaur (Kamal) 013 816 1858
Manav 016 261 1489
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 9 April 2026 | Source: Family
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