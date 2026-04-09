Sardar Mohindar Singh Gurna (1955 – 2026), Puchong

Mohindar Singh Gurna Hardam Singh

Village: Gurney

Passed away peacefully on 9th April 2026

5.4.1955 – 9.4.2026

Leaving behind:

Wife: Mohinder Kaur Chahal

Children & Spouses:

Balwinder Singh & Harpal Kaur

Pathwinder Kaur & Late Balbir Singh

Kalwinder Kaur & Indarjeet Singh

Grandchildren:

Nashvinder Singh

Lakhvinder Singh

Manavbir Singh

Jasleenbir Kaur

Riaanjeet Singh

LAST RITES

Friday, 10th April 2026

8:00 AM: Sukhmani Sahib path at No.74, Jalan Merak, Bandar Puchong Jaya, 47100 Puchong, Selangor.

10.30 AM: Cortege leaves the house.

11.30 AM: Cremation (saskaar) at MBSJ Crematorium, Puchong

(Address: Lot 7374, Jalan Bunga Kertas, Puchong, Batu 14, 47100 Puchong, Selangor)

PATH DA PHOG

Saturday, 25 April 2026, 10.00am onwards

Gurdwara Sahib Polis, KL (High Street Gurdwara)

Kalwinder Kaur (Kamal) 013 816 1858

Manav 016 261 1489

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 9 April 2026 | Source: Family

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