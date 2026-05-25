Sardar Harjinder Singh (1963 – 2026), Setapak Garden

In loving memory of our beloved son and brother

Sardar Harjinder Singh s/o Late Surjan Singh Sidhu Brar

(Setapak Garden)

(2.12.1963 – 20.5.2026)

Mother: Madam Gurdev Kaur (Banso Aunty) d/o Late Atma Singh

Siblings & Spouses:

Jujbindar Kaur (Rani) & Manjinder Singh Sandhu

Meninderjit Singh (Nindu) & Manmeet Kaur d/o Late Mahinderjit Singh

Meninderpal Kaur (Pali) & Manjinder Singh Gill (Jack)

Nieces:

Sandeep Kaur Sandhu

Harveen Kaur Sandhu

The family respectfully invites relatives and friends to attend the

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 31 May 2026

Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 noon

Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan

(24, Jalan Raja Alang, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur)

Your presence and prayers will be deeply appreciated.

For enquiries please call:

Meninderjit Singh (Nindu) 010 – 520 8093

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 25 May 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here