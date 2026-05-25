Sardar Harjinder Singh (1963 – 2026), Setapak Garden

In loving memory of our beloved son and brother
Sardar Harjinder Singh s/o Late Surjan Singh Sidhu Brar
(Setapak Garden)
(2.12.1963 – 20.5.2026)
Mother: Madam Gurdev Kaur (Banso Aunty) d/o Late Atma Singh
Siblings & Spouses:
Jujbindar Kaur (Rani) & Manjinder Singh Sandhu
Meninderjit Singh (Nindu) & Manmeet Kaur d/o Late Mahinderjit Singh
Meninderpal Kaur (Pali) & Manjinder Singh Gill (Jack)
Nieces:
Sandeep Kaur Sandhu
Harveen Kaur Sandhu
The family respectfully invites relatives and friends to attend the
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 31 May 2026
Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 noon
Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan
(24, Jalan Raja Alang, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur)
Your presence and prayers will be deeply appreciated.
For enquiries please call:
Meninderjit Singh (Nindu) 010 – 520 8093
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 25 May 2026 | Source: Family
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