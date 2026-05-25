Guru Granth Sahib Ji explained in 14 minutes

Guru Granth Sahib – Photo: Jasleen Kaur

By Asia Samachar | Editor’s Pick |

In this powerful conversation, Professor Charan Singh shares the essence of the Guru Granth Sahib after studying it for more than 60 years.

What begins as a discussion about Sikh philosophy turns into a deep exploration of truth, humanity, devotion, discipline, and the universal message of the Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

At the heart of the entire discussion is one timeless question: “How do I become truthful? How should I shed falsehood.”

Whether you are Sikh, spiritual, curious about Indian philosophy, or simply searching for deeper meaning in life, this conversation offers profound insights in just 14 minutes.

For the video, click here.

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(Asia Samachar, x 2024)

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