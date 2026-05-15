Dr. I.J. Singh: The scholar who gave Sikhi a modern voice

By Dr. Devinder Pal Singh and Dr. Bhai Harbans Lal | Opinion |

The Sikh world has lost one of its most respected intellectuals, educators and interpreters of Sikh thought with the passing of Dr. Inderjit Singh, widely known as Dr. I.J. Singh.

He passed away on May 12, 2026, in New York City at the age of 89, leaving behind a profound legacy of scholarship, reflection, and service to humanity. For decades, Dr. I.J. Singh stood as a guiding light for Sikhs navigating questions of identity, spirituality, modernity, and belonging in an increasingly complex world.

Born on April 28, 1937, in Gujranwala, in pre-Partition Panjab, Dr. Singh belonged to a generation shaped by displacement, resilience, and rebuilding. Educated in Simla and Amritsar, he later moved to the United States on a Guggenheim Fellowship to pursue higher studies in anatomy at the University of Oregon Medical School. He eventually became Professor of Anatomy at New York University and later retired as Emeritus Professor. Yet, while he excelled in the sciences, his deepest impact would emerge in another sphere: the intellectual and spiritual life of the Sikh diaspora.

Dr. I.J. Singh possessed a rare ability to bridge worlds that are often seen as opposites: science and spirituality, tradition and modernity, Eastern wisdom and Western thought. His scientific training sharpened his analytical mind, while his grounding in Sikh philosophy nurtured his moral and spiritual insight. This combination gave his writings extraordinary clarity and credibility. He wrote not merely as a scholar of religion, but as a thoughtful observer of human life.

Over the years, Dr. Singh became one of the most influential Sikh essayists in North America. He contributed more than 200 essays and columns to publications and platforms such as SikhNet, SikhChic, The Sikh Review, Asia Samachar and Nishaan. His articles explored the dilemmas facing Sikhs living in multicultural societies: questions about identity, faith, interfaith relations, cultural adaptation, and the meaning of Sikhi in contemporary life.

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What made his writings exceptional was not only their intellectual depth but also their accessibility. He had the gift of explaining profound theological and philosophical ideas in language that ordinary readers could understand. His essays often sparkled with wit, warmth, and gentle humour, making difficult subjects approachable without diminishing their seriousness. Readers felt that he was speaking with them, not at them.

Dr. Singh never avoided difficult or controversial issues. He encouraged Sikhs to think critically, ask honest questions, and engage deeply with Gurbani rather than mechanically following rituals. At the same time, he remained deeply rooted in Sikh values and traditions. He advocated a lived experience of Sikhi that balanced spiritual authenticity with the realities of modern Western life. His message was clear: Sikhism was not a rigid identity frozen in time, but a dynamic and evolving way of living truthfully and compassionately.

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Among his many literary contributions were important books such as Sikhs and Sikhism: A View with a Bias (1997),The Sikh Way: A Pilgrim’s Progress (2002), Being and Becoming a Sikh (2003), The World According to Sikhi (2006),and Sikhi: The Journey & The Destination (2018). These works became essential reading for many Sikhs, especially younger generations born or raised outside Punjab. Through these books, he helped countless individuals reconnect with their heritage and find confidence in engaging with the wider world.

As Overseas Editor of The Sikh Review, Dr. Singh also played an important role in shaping modern Sikh intellectual discourse. Under his editorial guidance, the publication strengthened its reputation as a serious forum for Sikh scholarship and reflection. His editorials demonstrated courage, independence of thought, and a commitment to dialogue rather than division.

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Beyond his public accomplishments, those who knew Dr. Singh personally remember him as a compassionate mentor and thoughtful human being. He inspired students, colleagues, and readers alike. Many young Sikhs struggling with questions of identity in the diaspora found reassurance and direction in his writings. He believed that religion should not merely teach people how to earn a livelihood, but also how to live a meaningful and ethical life.

Dr. I.J. Singh’s life reminds us that scholarship is not merely the accumulation of knowledge; it is the ability to illuminate society with wisdom, humility, and integrity. At a time when religious conversations are often reduced to slogans and polarization, he offered nuance, reflection, and humanity. He showed that faith and reason need not be enemies, and that spirituality flourishes best when accompanied by compassion and introspection.

SIKHI: The Journey & The Destination by I.J. Singh – Photo: Asia Samachar

His passing marks the end of an important era in Sikh intellectual history. Yet his words and ideas will continue to inspire generations to come. His essays remain a treasure for anyone seeking to understand Sikh philosophy in a modern context, while his life itself stands as an example of principled scholarship and meaningful service.

The Sikh community worldwide bows in gratitude to Dr. I.J. Singh: a scholar, teacher, mentor, and seeker who devoted his life to making Sikhi understandable, relevant, and alive for contemporary humanity. May his soul remain forever in the eternal grace of the Divine.

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Dr. D. P. Singh, M.Sc., Ph.D. is Director, Center for Understanding Sikhism, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. He is a physicist by training, a teacher by profession and a writer by choice. He specializes in writing on Science, Religion and Environmental topics. Currently, he is working as Director, CanBridge Learning & Educational Consultant to various educational institutions in Canada. Email: drdpsn@gmail.com

Harbans Lal, Ph.D.; D.Litt (Hons) is the Professor Emeritus & Chairman at the Dept of Pharmacology & Neurosciences, University of North Texas Health Science Center. He is also the Professor Emeritus at the Amritsar-based Guru Nanak Dev University as well as President of the Academy of Guru Granth Studies. He can be reached at Japji2050@gmail.com.

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ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here