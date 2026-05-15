Sardar Sargit Singh (1958 – 2026), Kalumpang

Sargit Singh s/o Late Sohan Singh

1.12.1958 – 15.5.2026

A Loving Husband, Father & Grandfather

Lovingly remembered by:

Wife: Jasbeer Kaur d/o Late Mohan Singh

Daughters: Kewaljit Kaur & Jasmin Kaur

Son and Daughter-In-Law: Jaggit Singh & Simran Kaur

Grandchildren: Harmeher Kaur & Nishanveer Singh

Sister, Brother, Nieces, Relatives and Friends.

LAST RITES

Saturday, 16 May 2026

12.30 PM: Cortege leaving from residence

2.30 PM: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium Serendah, Selangor

https://share.google/Fr76fl5zgA2SGdagz

Residence Address: No 11, Jalan Cahaya 1, Taman Anggerik Desa, 35900, Tanjung Malim, Perak

Contact No

Simran (Daughter In Law) 017 – 724 5541

Jasmin ( Daughter) 011 – 1121 8042

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 15 May 2026 | Source: Family

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