Sardar Sargit Singh (1958 – 2026), Kalumpang

Sargit Singh s/o Late Sohan Singh
1.12.1958 – 15.5.2026
A Loving Husband, Father & Grandfather
Lovingly remembered by:
Wife: Jasbeer Kaur d/o Late Mohan Singh
Daughters: Kewaljit Kaur & Jasmin Kaur
Son and Daughter-In-Law: Jaggit Singh & Simran Kaur
Grandchildren: Harmeher Kaur & Nishanveer Singh
Sister, Brother, Nieces, Relatives and Friends.
LAST RITES
Saturday, 16 May 2026
12.30 PM: Cortege leaving from residence
2.30 PM: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium Serendah, Selangor
https://share.google/Fr76fl5zgA2SGdagz
Residence Address: No 11, Jalan Cahaya 1, Taman Anggerik Desa, 35900, Tanjung Malim, Perak
Contact No
Simran (Daughter In Law) 017 – 724 5541
Jasmin ( Daughter) 011 – 1121 8042
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 15 May 2026 | Source: Family
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