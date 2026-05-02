Ekta marks Vaisakhi with first-ever prison outreach

The visit to the Kajang Prison led by EKTA Club of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor on April 9, 2026 – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A group of Sikh volunteers brought food, prayer and companionship to Sikh male inmates at Kajang Prison in conjunction with Vaisakhi 2026.

The April 9 visit was led by volunteers from the EKTA Club of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, marking the team’s first outreach to the Selangor-based facility.

“It was such an eye-opener. I was anxious and didn’t know what to expect,” said EKTA welfare subcommittee chair Jagdish Kaur in an interview with Asia Samachar.

Upon arrival, the group underwent multiple security checks before being escorted into the prison by officials who facilitated the visit and ensured proceedings ran smoothly.

Inside, they met 17 Sikh inmates seated on the floor. The volunteers conducted kirtan which was followed by an ardaas (supplication) and words of encouragement and hope. For some inmates, it was their first experience of kirtan within the prison setting.

A distinct Vaisakhi spirit filled the space as volunteers interacted with inmates, who were visibly appreciative of the opportunity to mark the occasion.

The visit concluded with the distribution of degh, Panjabi sweets, and two packets of Guru ka langgar for each inmate. The food had been prepared earlier at Gurdwara Sahib Ampang, with support from Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa.

EKTA members said the experience deepened their understanding of seva (selfless service) and reinforced the importance of collective responsibility—not only within the community but also in reaching those often overlooked.

In February, the Malaysian Sikh Union (MSU) Selangor Branch revived its prison outreach programme, with three volunteers visiting Sikh inmates at Sungai Buloh Prison.

MSU has been obtained for eight volunteers to conduct regular monthly visits to Sungai Buloh Prison as well as Kajang men’s and women’s prisons.

Across the causeway, similar initiatives are led by the Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC), whose volunteers brought the spirit of Vaisakhi to inmates at Changi Prison during a two-day outreach programme on April 7 and 8.

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