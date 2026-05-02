Giddha, grit and youth energy light up Singapore Vaisakhi Mela

Panjabi students from Singapore Sikh Education Foundation (SSEF) at the SKA Vaisakhi Mela 2026 – Photo: SKA

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

The women of the Yishun gurdwara bring unmistakable energy and pride to the stage, united by their passion for culture and Panjabiyat. Together, they formed a Giddha troupe, showcasing the vibrant and expressive folk dance rooted in the Panjab region.

They were joined by Panjabi students from the Singapore Sikh Education Foundation (SSEF), who had trained with equal dedication in the lead-up to the two-day Vaisakhi Mela 2026, which concluded on April 26.

Their participations brought cheer to the festival which has been held at the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) since the 1960s, making it one of the most enduring and significant fixtures in the Sikh community’s calendar.

“It’s wonderful to see the community come together like this, especially with so many young people involved,” said 70-year-old attendee Charn Kaur Dhaliwal, one of about 500 present on the first day on Aril 25.

More than 350 people attended the Sabyachar Samagam (cultural showcase), while around 600 were present on the second day of festivities. The events drew strong participation from migrant workers.

SKA led a coalition of Sikh organisations in staging the two-day Vaisakhi Mela 2026 (Vesakhi Mela 2026) which for the first time honoured Sikh athletes and para-athletes who have represented Singapore at major platforms such as the SEA Games.

The bhangra giddha team from Gurdwara Sahib Yishun

Vaisakhi commemorates the founding of the Khalsa in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs.

“Vaisakhi Mela has always been more than a celebration. It is a platform for unity, culture, sport and service,” said SKA president Jasvinder Singh Gill.

The mela also continued to evolve culturally, incorporating creative and intellectual expressions such as poetry and youth-led performances, ensuring that tradition remains both relevant and forward-looking.

“This year, we wanted the mela to reflect the strength of collaboration among our institutions and the pride we share in our heritage,” said SKA Ladies Wing chairperson Harbinder Kaur.

Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District and Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar GRC, attended the Sikh Excellence Awards ceremony as guest of honour.

Central Singapore District mayor Denise Phua (2nd from left) at the SKA Vaisakhi Mela 2026, flanked by (L-R) SKA manager Satnam Singh, SKA president Jasvinder Singh Gill, SKA media and communication chairperson Harpreet Kaur Grewal and SKA Ladies Wing chairperson Harbinder Kaur – Photo: SKA

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