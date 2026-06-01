US taps Sikh physician-scientist for influential religious freedom role

Dr Gunisha Kaur appointed as USCIRF commissioner

By Asia Samachar | United States |

A career dedicated to studying persecution, displacement and human dignity has led Dr Gunisha Kaur to a historic appointment. The physician-scientist has become the first Sikh to serve on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), a bipartisan federal body that monitors religious freedom violations worldwide and advises the US government on policy responses.

Her appointment marks a milestone for Sikh representation in Washington and elevates a researcher whose work has focused on refugees, asylum seekers and minority communities facing discrimination and violence.

“Dr Kaur will make history as the first and only Sikh to serve on the commission, and I am honoured to support a commissioner with such extensive experience in human rights and community leadership,” said Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY), who recommended her appointment.

An anesthesiologist specialising in human rights research, Dr Gunisha serves as director of the Weill Cornell Medicine Human Rights Impact Lab. She is also a board member of human rights organisation Ensaaf, a Stephen M. Kellen Term Member at the Council on Foreign Relations, and a Faculty Fellow at the Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies.

USCIRF commissioners are appointed for two-year terms by the White House and Democratic and Republican leaders in the House and Senate. As an independent legislative branch agency, USCIRF monitors the universal right to freedom of religion or belief abroad, makes policy recommendations to the president, secretary of state and Congress, and tracks the implementation of those recommendations.

In a statement, the Sikh Coalition said it has worked closely with USCIRF in recent years to raise awareness about transnational repression and to commemorate Sikh human rights defenders such as Jaswant Singh Khalra.

According to her website, Dr Gunisha has dedicated her career to advancing the health and wellbeing of forcibly displaced populations, including refugees and asylum seekers facing persecution because of their religion, LGBTQ+ identity or other minority status.

Drawing on her background in neuroscience research, she has pioneered the study of human rights through scientific methodology. Her work has received support from the National Institutes of Health, the Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research, the National Academy of Medicine and Cornell University.

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