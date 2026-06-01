Avinderjit Singh receives Tan Sri honour

Avinderjit Singh

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Johor businessman and community leader Avinderjit Singh Harjit Singh has been conferred the Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), which carries the title Tan Sri, in conjunction with the official birthday celebrations of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Negara today.

Avinderjit, a trustee of the Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor, was among five recipients of the PSM, one of the nation’s highest federal honours.

Within the Sikh community, Avinderjit is widely known for his active role in supporting gurdwaras, educational initiatives and charitable programmes in Johor. He has worked closely with Sikh organisations and community leaders while helping strengthen engagement between the Sikh community and the Johor state leadership.

SEE ALSO: Johor allocates RM1.85m to Sikh community as Pontian gurdwara marks golden jubilee

A businessman by profession, he is a director in several key subsidiaries and associated companies, with long-standing ties to the Sultan of Johor’s family. In July 2018, he was appointed as a trustee of the Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor, and in 2021 made the managing trustee.

He is also a patron of the Johor Sikh Sports Club.

At the event today, Chief Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh headed the honours list as the sole recipient of the Darjah Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM), which carries the title Tun. Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican, foreign ministry secretary-general Amran Zin, army chief Azhan Md Othman and Air force chief Norazlan Aris were among the other recipients of the PSM.

Join the conversation on this story on Asia Samachar’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

RELATED STORY:

Johor sultan renames academy after Sikh doctor with deep passion for cricket (Asia Samachar, 14 Jan 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here