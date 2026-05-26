Singapore digital trust specialist at centre of MCMC anti-scam effort

MCMC MD Abdul Karim Fakir Ali and Global Anti Scam Alliance advisor Rajeshpal Singh Sandhu signing an MOU to combat online fraud, witnessed by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (middle).

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Global Anti Scam Alliance (GASA) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen international cooperation in combating online fraud.

GASA was represented by its Southeast Asia advisor Rajeshpal Singh Sandhu, while MCMC was led by its managing director Abdul Karim Fakir Ali.

The MoU, which focuses on knowledge-sharing, best practices, capacity building, advocacy, and public awareness on the growing threat of digital scams, was witnessed by Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Abdul Halim Hamzah and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Singapore-based Rajeshpal currently serves as director for strategic government partnerships and digital trust at Mastercard, where he works with governments across the Asia-Pacific region to strengthen and secure digital ecosystems.

He previously served as director of government affairs at SGTech, Singapore’s leading technology trade association.

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