Vaisakhi 2026: Buntong holds medical camp, gate and Adun visit

Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh

Event | Malaysia: Vaisakhi at Buntong starting today (12 April 2026), including a medical camp, gatka and visit by the local state assemblyman

#vaisakhi2026

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MESSAGE FROM THE GURDWARA

Grand Vesakhi Celebrations at Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh

Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh is set to host a grand Vesakhi Celebration Akhand Path Sahib from Sunday, 12th April 2026, 8am until Tuesday, 14th April 2026, 12pm.

The public is warmly invited to attend and take part in this meaningful and joyous occasion.

Vesakhi is an important event in Sikh history, commemorating the establishment of the Khalsa in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh Ji. It is a day that reflects unity, service, and spiritual growth.

A full day of activities has been planned for visitors and the sanggat:

Sunday, 12 April 2026

Nishan Sahib Sewa

8.00 a. m.

Medical Camp by SWAN Perak (7.30 a.m. – 4.00 p.m.) offering free health services

Gatka Performance by Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Group (11.00 a.m. – 11.40 a.m.), showcasing traditional Sikh martial arts

Special Visit by YB Dato’ A. Sivanesan (12.00 p.m. – 1.00 p.m.), Perak State Exco

Kids Activities by SNSM Perak (Veer Basant) (7.30 p.m.), with engaging and educational programmes for children

Members of the public are encouraged to attend, participate, and support the event. Volunteers are also welcome to assist in preparations and activities throughout the day.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jasbir Singh Nannuan, Secretary, 016-5666796

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