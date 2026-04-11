Vaisakhi release Kale Lekh Na Lekh explores unseen weight of actions

Punjabi drama Kale Lekh Na Lekh to be released on Youtube on 12 April 2026 in conjunction with Vaisakhi.

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A Punjabi spiritual drama, Kale Lekh Na Lekh, will be released tomorrow, April 12, in conjunction with Vaisakhi.

Directed by Baldev Singh Uppal and produced by Sri Saheb Production Sdn Bhd, the one-hour film explores the inner struggle against the five evils — Kaam, Krodh, Lobh, Moh and Hankar. Click here to view.

Set against a Vaisakhi backdrop, it follows individuals confronting the consequences of their actions and seeking redemption through humility and self-realisation rooted in Sikhi and Gurbani.

Featuring S Baldev Singh and Malkit Kaur, the film also includes a special Asa Di Vaar performance by Dya Singh.

In 2024, the same producer released a short film entitled ‘Khande Batte Di Pahul‘, discussing Sikh initiation which is one of the key cornerstones of the on-going Vaisakhi celebration.

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