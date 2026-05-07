Resting with gratitude: My final conversation with you

By Pola Singh | Opinion |

Prelude: Preparing for the Last Chapter

Perfection has always been my quiet companion. For 77 years, I have lived with intention—checking off my bucket list, writing extensively, and striving to leave no stone unturned. It feels only natural, then, that I should also prepare for my final act.

In recent months, I have attended wakes where tributes overflowed with “if only” and “too soon.” Those moments stirred something deep within me. I realized I wanted to shape my own farewell while I am still alive and kicking. And so, I have written this message to be read at my wake, accompanied by the gentle strains of The Lion Sleeps Tonight. It is my way of ensuring that my last words echo with peace, reconciliation, and gratitude.

Life is fragile—one never knows when the good Lord will call us away. Coming from a near perfectionist, I want to be prepared not only for my Bhog ceremony at the Gurdwara Sahib, Petaling Jaya, held a week or two after my passing. This way, relatives and friends from near and afar can gather, pray, and celebrate my life together in unity and remembrance.

The Speech: My Last Word as the Lion Rests

“Dear friends, family, and all gathered here today.

As you hear these words and the familiar melody of the Lion, know that I am not gone—I am simply resting. Connection has always been my guiding light, and I could not leave this world without one final, honest conversation with you.

I want you to know that I have lived a life of deep fulfilment. My journey was blessed beyond measure, and behind every achievement stood the hands and hearts of those who shaped me.

To my family:

To my late parents, Tara Singh and Ram Kaur—thank you for teaching me resilience, discipline, and hard work. To my beloved wife Rina, my children Cheryl and Dillon, my son-in-law Chris, and my grandchildren Hannah and Nathan—you were the joy of my existence. To my nine siblings—the late Lady Joe, Didi, Jaib, Heera, Harban, Usha, Kulwant, Inderjit, and Sarjit—I am proud to have walked life’s path with you.

To my community:

Whether we shared laughter at the Long Bar of the Royal Selangor Club, trekked with my Hash buddies, or fought to preserve Bukit Kiara’s greenery, you gave my life richness and meaning. To my colleagues and friends at SeniorsAloud and the Happy Healthy Group—Lily Fu and LT Lim—you showed me how to embrace every season of life with vigour.

To those I may have hurt:

This is perhaps the most important part of my farewell. I am human, imperfect, and sometimes blind to the pain I may have caused. I sincerely apologise to anyone with whom I could not see eye-to-eye. I have let go of every grudge and every burden so that I may rest peacefully. I ask for your forgiveness, and I offer you my heart—free of bitterness, full of love.

Lessons from a Lion’s Journey

As the Lion rests tonight, I leave you with truths I have gathered along the way:

• ​Release the burden: Do not carry grudges to the grave. Let go early—it lightens the journey.

• ​Gratitude is the gateway: Treasure your health, your breath, and the smallest joys. Give more than you receive.

• ​Speak now: Tell your loved ones what they mean to you while they are still here. Do not wait.

• ​Protect the green: My fight to safeguard Bukit Kiara continues through you. Guard nature’s beauty for generations to come.

I have had a magnificent run. My bucket list is complete; my soul is at rest. Thank you for being part of my journey.

With love, humility, and eternal gratitude.

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Dr Pola Singh, who retired as Maritime Institute of Malaysia director-general in 2011, is also the author of ‘Uphill — The Journey of a Sikh-Chinese Kampung Boy’

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