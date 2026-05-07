Capt (R) Dr. Mohan Singh (A.M.P) (1944 – 2026), Sitiawan

Capt (R) Dr. Mohan Singh A/L Chanan Singh (A.M.P)
10.9.1944 – 6.5.2026
HE WILL FOREVER REMAIN IN THE HEARTS OF HIS LOVED ONES
Beloved Wife: Shu Choo Hwa @ Shu Chong Hwa
Children & Spouses:
Melinder Mohan Tyndall & Taranjit Singh
Dr. Melvinder Mohan Tyndall & Dr. Law Li Li
Melissa Mohan Tyndall (Miss Malaysia Plus World 2021)
Dr. Melnisha Mohan Tyndall
Granddaughter: Nadine Melvinder Tyndall
FINAL RESPECTS
Thursday, 7 May 2026
No. 1-H, Jalan Utama, Taman Serdang, 32000 Sitiawan, Perak.
Prayers will be held at 2.00 pm, followed by cremation at 4.00 pm.
CONTACT DETAILS:
Melvinder: 010 – 775 1890
Melissa: 018 – 274 4409
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 7 May 2026 | Source: Family
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