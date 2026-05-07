Capt (R) Dr. Mohan Singh (A.M.P) (1944 – 2026), Sitiawan

Capt (R) Dr. Mohan Singh A/L Chanan Singh (A.M.P)

10.9.1944 – 6.5.2026

HE WILL FOREVER REMAIN IN THE HEARTS OF HIS LOVED ONES

Beloved Wife: Shu Choo Hwa @ Shu Chong Hwa

Children & Spouses:

Melinder Mohan Tyndall & Taranjit Singh

Dr. Melvinder Mohan Tyndall & Dr. Law Li Li

Melissa Mohan Tyndall (Miss Malaysia Plus World 2021)

Dr. Melnisha Mohan Tyndall

Granddaughter: Nadine Melvinder Tyndall

FINAL RESPECTS

Thursday, 7 May 2026

No. 1-H, Jalan Utama, Taman Serdang, 32000 Sitiawan, Perak.

Prayers will be held at 2.00 pm, followed by cremation at 4.00 pm.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Melvinder: 010 – 775 1890

Melissa: 018 – 274 4409

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 7 May 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here