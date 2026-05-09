Prof Dato Dr Gurdeep Perkash Singh Sidhu (1940 – 2026), Ipoh
(14.2.1940 – 8.5.2026)
Formerly Ipoh General Hospital, Royal College of Medicine Perak, UNIKL Ipoh
Village: Badiala; District: Bathinda
With a heavy heart, we announce the passing on of Prof Dato Dr Gurdeep Perkash Singh Sidhu.
He passed away peacefully at home.
“A man of multiple accomplishments, and a respected physician.
He will be remembered as a caring son, a loving husband, a doting father and grandfather, and a respected mentor to his doctors and students.”
Parents: Late Gurbachen Singh (Railways) & Late Inderjeet Kaur
He leaves behind:
Wife: Datin Karemjeat Kaur Sidhu
Children & Spouses:
Sharanjit Singh & Jaspreet Kaur
Kamaldeep Kaur & Dr Ravinder Singh
Grandchildren:
Arresh Norman Singh Sidhu
Akashdev Singh Nikashdev Singh
Ekam Singh Sidhu Geet Kaur Sidhu
Chachi: Isher Kaur
Caregiver: Shinta Wahyudi
He is also dearly missed by his brother, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
SASKAAR (LAST RITES)
10th May 2026 (Sunday)
CORTEGE DEPARTS
10:30 am from No.27, Jalan Sri Klebang C/1, Bandar Baru Sri Klebang, 31200, Chemor, Perak.
SASKAAR (CREMATION)
11:00 am at SIKH CREMATORIUM IPOH (Next to Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh, Perak)
PATH DA BHOG
17th May 2026 (Sunday)
Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
From 10:00 am to 12:00 noon
011 4302 4424 – Sharanjit Singh
016 538 0056 – Jaspreet Kaur
016 540 7930 – Arresh Sidhu
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 9 May 2026 | Source: Family
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