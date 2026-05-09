Prof Dato Dr Gurdeep Perkash Singh Sidhu (1940 – 2026), Ipoh

(14.2.1940 – 8.5.2026)

Formerly Ipoh General Hospital, Royal College of Medicine Perak, UNIKL Ipoh

Village: Badiala; District: Bathinda

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing on of Prof Dato Dr Gurdeep Perkash Singh Sidhu.

He passed away peacefully at home.

“A man of multiple accomplishments, and a respected physician.

He will be remembered as a caring son, a loving husband, a doting father and grandfather, and a respected mentor to his doctors and students.”

Parents: Late Gurbachen Singh (Railways) & Late Inderjeet Kaur

He leaves behind:

Wife: Datin Karemjeat Kaur Sidhu

Children & Spouses:

Sharanjit Singh & Jaspreet Kaur

Kamaldeep Kaur & Dr Ravinder Singh

Grandchildren:

Arresh Norman Singh Sidhu

Akashdev Singh Nikashdev Singh

Ekam Singh Sidhu Geet Kaur Sidhu

Chachi: Isher Kaur

Caregiver: Shinta Wahyudi

He is also dearly missed by his brother, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

SASKAAR (LAST RITES)

10th May 2026 (Sunday)

CORTEGE DEPARTS

10:30 am from No.27, Jalan Sri Klebang C/1, Bandar Baru Sri Klebang, 31200, Chemor, Perak.

SASKAAR (CREMATION)

11:00 am at SIKH CREMATORIUM IPOH (Next to Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh, Perak)

PATH DA BHOG

17th May 2026 (Sunday)

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

From 10:00 am to 12:00 noon

011 4302 4424 – Sharanjit Singh

016 538 0056 – Jaspreet Kaur

016 540 7930 – Arresh Sidhu

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 9 May 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here