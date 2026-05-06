Sarjeet Kaur (Bebe) (1931 – 2026), Melbourne

Sarjeet Kaur (Bebe) d/o late Hazara Singh Jessy
October 21 1931 – May 2nd. 2026
wife of late Sadhu Singh Gill (Kampar)
passed away peacefully in Melbourne leaving behind
Son late Gurcharan Singh
Daughter Jasbir Kaur Gill
Sons Dalbir Singh Gill
and Gurmit Singh Gill spouse Sandra Gill
Grandchildren: Ervin, Simren, Karisma, Dalebiir Gill, Shunniel Gill, Ammandeep Gill
And a host of family members in Malaysia, Australia, Singapore and UK
She lived a colorful life brimming with love, kindness, and joy.
Her presence touched countless hearts and she will be profoundly missed.
Her spirit will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.
The funeral service will be held at Crick Chapel, Fawkner Memorial Park on Friday, 8th May 2026 at 2.45PM (Melbourne time).
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 6 May 2026 | Source: Family
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