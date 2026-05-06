Sarjeet Kaur (Bebe) (1931 – 2026), Melbourne

Sarjeet Kaur (Bebe) d/o late Hazara Singh Jessy

October 21 1931 – May 2nd. 2026

wife of late Sadhu Singh Gill (Kampar)

passed away peacefully in Melbourne leaving behind

Son late Gurcharan Singh

Daughter Jasbir Kaur Gill

Sons Dalbir Singh Gill

and Gurmit Singh Gill spouse Sandra Gill

Grandchildren: Ervin, Simren, Karisma, Dalebiir Gill, Shunniel Gill, Ammandeep Gill

And a host of family members in Malaysia, Australia, Singapore and UK

She lived a colorful life brimming with love, kindness, and joy.

Her presence touched countless hearts and she will be profoundly missed.

Her spirit will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.

The funeral service will be held at Crick Chapel, Fawkner Memorial Park on Friday, 8th May 2026 at 2.45PM (Melbourne time).

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 6 May 2026 | Source: Family

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