Johor allocates RM1.85m to Sikh community as Pontian gurdwara marks golden jubilee

Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi receiving a momento from Avinderjit Singh on behalf of the Johor Sikh gurdwaras and NGOs at the Johor Vaisakhi luncheon on March 28, 2026 at Gurdwara Sahib Pontian – Photo: AS / Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Johor state government has announced a RM1.85 million funding package for the Sikh community in 2026, as hundreds gathered at Gurdwara Sahib Pontian for a landmark Vaisakhi luncheon that also marked the gurdwara’s 50th anniversary.

The event on March 28, attended by Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi, underscored the state’s continued support for minority communities while celebrating a key milestone for the Pontian Sikh congregation.

In his address, Onn Hafiz praised the Sikh community’s longstanding commitment to service, highlighting the langgar tradition and recent efforts to assist flood victims.

“I recall recently the Johor Sikh community opened its doors to victims of flooding. I am truly touched by this gesture, which exemplifies and strengthens the Bangsa Johor concept,” he said.

The RM1.85 million allocation will support education, infrastructure and community development across Sikh institutions in Johor.

SEE ALSO: Johor state provides RM1m to gurdwaras and Sikh organisations

Johor Punjabi School Education, Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru and Johor Sikhs Sports Club received RM200,000 each while gurdwaras from Kluang, Batu Pahat, Muar, Pontian and Segamat each received RM100,000 each. There was also additional allocations of RM300,000 for building works at Gurdwara Sahib Pontian and RM250,000 for Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru.

Onn Hafiz noted that since 2022, the state has channelled nearly RM5 million towards the development of the Sikh community in Johor.

In a joint statement, six gurdwaras and several Sikh organisations attributed the state’s harmony and inclusivity to the leadership of the Johor Royal House.

They recorded their ‘deepest gratitude and unwavering loyalty’ to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and the Sultan of Johor, as well as His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail, the Regent of Johor.

“Their Royal Highnesses’ concept of Bangsa Johor has created an environment where every community is valued, protected, and encouraged to contribute to the state’s progress,” the statement said.

Also present at the luncheon were Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan and Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation advisor Avinderjit Singh.

Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi arriving at Gurdwara Sahib Pontian for the Vaiskahi 2026 luncheon cum 50th anniversary celebration of the gurdwara on 28 March 2026 – Photo: AS / Supplied

The organising committee, coordinated by Manjeet Singh Bhail and Ajit Singh of Pontian, said the Johor State Vaisakhi Celebration will now become a permanent fixture on the state calendar, with the next edition in 2027 scheduled to be hosted in Kluang.

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