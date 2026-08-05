Record turnout at Dubai samagam by NKJ

Some 13,000 people attended a one-day samagam by the @Nirvair Khalsa Jatha UK at Guru Nanak Darbar Jebel Ali in Dubai. Led by Bhai Harinder Singh, the inspiring programme drew Sikhs from across the United Arab Emirates, including thousands of foreign workers based in the country.

The jatha also conducted back-to-back programmes at the homes of Sikh and Sindhi families in Dubai. “They had to turn down so many requests,” a member of the organising team told Asia Samachar. — Report by Dalvir Singh Narula

By Dalvir Singh Narula | Dubai |

Some 13,000 people attended a one-day samagam by the @Nirvair Khalsa Jatha UK at Guru Nanak Darbar Jebel Ali in Dubai. Led by Bhai Harinder Singh, the inspiring programme drew Sikhs from across the United Arab Emirates, including thousands of foreign workers based in the country.

The jatha also conducted back-to-back programmes at the homes of Sikh and Sindhi families in Dubai. “They had to turn down so many requests,” a member of the organising team told Asia Samachar.

CHECK OUT MORE FEEDBACKS FOR THIS REPORT AT FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

RELATED STORY: Packed Tatt Khalsa caps Nirvair Khalsa Jatha’s Malaysia tour (Asia Samachar, 2 June 2026)