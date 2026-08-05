Basketballer Keshmendip emerges as top scorer at MABA Matrix Cup

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Basketballer Keshmendip Singh emerged as the top scorer at the MABA Matrix Cup Basketball Championship 2026, held recently in Tenom, Sabah, as Johor finished third in the tournament.

The 26-year-old also helped his team, Aurum Partners, clinch the Jasmine Cup 2026 in Penang.

At a 2022 tournament organised by the Malaysia Basketball Association (MABA), Keshmendip was named the Most Valuable Player for the third time. He also earned the Top Rebounder award for the second time that year.

Keshmendip’s parents live in Sungai Petani, Kedah. His father, Azbeel Singh Gill, is a former security officer who now volunteers with the Malaysia Civil Defence Force at its Butterworth base. His mother, Dharminder Kaur Gill, teaches Punjabi in Sungai Petani and Butterworth.

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