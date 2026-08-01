Delesh Kaur Grewal (1988 – 2026), Taman Wangsa Cheras

Delesh Kaur Grewal

15.10.1988 – 1.8.2026

It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Delesh Kaur Grewal. A devoted wife, loving mother, cherished daughter and daughter-in-law, she will forever be remembered for her warmth, kindness and boundless love. Though she has left us far too soon, the beautiful memories she gave us will remain forever in our hearts. Deeply missed, eternally loved and never forgotten.

Husband: Harvinder Singh Grewal

Parents: Late Bohan Singh & Sawinder Kaur

Parent-In-Laws : Jorawah Singh (Batu Pahat) & Charanjit Kaur @ Chanay (Chugawa)

Children:

Hareesha Kaur Grewal

Krish Pal Singh Grewal

LAST RITES:

2 August 2026, Sunday

8.00 AM: Cortege leaves from home (24, Jalan Wangsa 2/6, Taman Wangsa Cheras, 43200 Selangor)

9.00 AM: Wake at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

12.30 PM: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 16 August 2026

From 10 am to 12 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Mantin

Contact:

Anil – 012 787 2796

Navin – 012 234 2269

Ira – 019 801 2566

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 1 Aug 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here