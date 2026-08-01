Delesh Kaur Grewal (1988 – 2026), Taman Wangsa Cheras

Delesh Kaur Grewal
15.10.1988 – 1.8.2026
It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Delesh Kaur Grewal. A devoted wife, loving mother, cherished daughter and daughter-in-law, she will forever be remembered for her warmth, kindness and boundless love. Though she has left us far too soon, the beautiful memories she gave us will remain forever in our hearts. Deeply missed, eternally loved and never forgotten.
Husband: Harvinder Singh Grewal
Parents: Late Bohan Singh & Sawinder Kaur
Parent-In-Laws : Jorawah Singh (Batu Pahat) & Charanjit Kaur @ Chanay (Chugawa)
Children:
Hareesha Kaur Grewal
Krish Pal Singh Grewal
LAST RITES:
2 August 2026, Sunday
8.00 AM: Cortege leaves from home (24, Jalan Wangsa 2/6, Taman Wangsa Cheras, 43200 Selangor)
9.00 AM: Wake at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
12.30 PM: Saskaar (cremation)
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 16 August 2026
From 10 am to 12 pm
Gurdwara Sahib Mantin
Contact:
Anil – 012 787 2796
Navin – 012 234 2269
Ira – 019 801 2566
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 1 Aug 2026 | Source: Family
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