More kirtan sessions for Vaisakhi

Event | Malaysia: Kirtan programmes at various gurdwaras in Malaysia — Kampar, Titiwangsa, Petaling Jaya, Kampung Pandan, Selayang, Johor Bahru, Port Dickson, Jelapang, Shah Alam, Raaang, Tatt Khalsa and Sentul. #vaiskahi2026 (Tag Asia Samachar for mention)

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