SIWEC brings Vaisakhi spirit to inmates at Changi Prison

SIWEC-led volunteers visit Changi Prison for Vaiskahi 2026 – Photo: SIWEC

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

The Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC) and its volunteers brought the spirit of Vaisakhi to inmates at Changi Prison during a two-day outreach programme on April 7 and 8.

The annual initiative remains a meaningful tradition, offering inmates an opportunity for reflection, community bonding and spiritual renewal within the prison environment, according to an update at the council’s social media account.

The sessions were led by granthis from Central Gurdwara and Katong gurdwaras, whose hymns and prayers created what organisers described as an uplifting and contemplative atmosphere.

Inmates also participated in the sharing of traditional offerings such as degh and channa. SIWEC noted that such moments serve as a reminder that faith and shared humanity can transcend physical barriers.

The outreach forms part of SIWEC’s broader rehabilitation and after-care efforts aimed at supporting inmates and ex-offenders in their reintegration journey.

Explainer: Guru Nanak’s birthday

The organisation also called for more volunteers to support its programmes, emphasising the role of community involvement in offering guidance and hope to those rebuilding their lives. To join, click here.

In December 2025, SIWEC volunteers held an outreach programme over two-days at the prison to commemorate Guru Nanak’s birthday.

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