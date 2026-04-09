Ir. Jagjit Singh (1952 – 2026), Kota Kemuning

Ir. Jagjit Singh s/o Late Balwant Singh

(Village: Dusanjh, Punjab)

21 July 1952 – 9 April 2026

Dear family and friends,

It is with deep sadness that I share the news that my beloved father, Mr. Jagjit Singh, has passed away. He left us peacefully on 9th April 2026, and our family is deeply heartbroken by this loss.

We are grateful for your thoughts, prayers, and support during this difficult time. Further details regarding the funeral and prayers are as below.

Please keep our family in your prayers.

LAST RITES

Friday, 10th April 2026 11:00am: Path at residence

(21 Jalan Anggerik Malaxis 31/173, Kota Kemuning)

12:45pm: Cortege leaves for Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Cremotorium, KL

2:00pm onwards: Last Respects

4:00pm: Saskar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 19th April 2026: 6 – 8pm

High Street Gurdwara, KL

Forever Cherished by:

Wife: Sarjit Kaur

Son & Spouse:

Jagjason Singh & Dr. Karenjit Kaur

Daughter & Spouse:

Praveen Kaur & Sandeep Singh

Grandchild: Husnel Kaur

For more details, please contact

Jagjason: 017 243 6688

Sandeep: 016 275 7819

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 9 April 2026 | Source: Family

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