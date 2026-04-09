Ir. Jagjit Singh (1952 – 2026), Kota Kemuning

Ir. Jagjit Singh s/o Late Balwant Singh
(Village: Dusanjh, Punjab)
21 July 1952 – 9 April 2026
Dear family and friends,
It is with deep sadness that I share the news that my beloved father, Mr. Jagjit Singh, has passed away. He left us peacefully on 9th April 2026, and our family is deeply heartbroken by this loss.
We are grateful for your thoughts, prayers, and support during this difficult time. Further details regarding the funeral and prayers are as below.
Please keep our family in your prayers.
LAST RITES
Friday, 10th April 2026 11:00am: Path at residence
(21 Jalan Anggerik Malaxis 31/173, Kota Kemuning)
12:45pm: Cortege leaves for Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Cremotorium, KL
2:00pm onwards: Last Respects
4:00pm: Saskar (cremation)
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 19th April 2026: 6 – 8pm
High Street Gurdwara, KL
Forever Cherished by:
Wife: Sarjit Kaur
Son & Spouse:
Jagjason Singh & Dr. Karenjit Kaur
Daughter & Spouse:
Praveen Kaur & Sandeep Singh
Grandchild: Husnel Kaur
For more details, please contact
Jagjason: 017 243 6688
Sandeep: 016 275 7819
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 9 April 2026 | Source: Family
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