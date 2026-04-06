Jit Singh Surjan Singh (1952 – 2026), Selayang

Jit Singh s/o Surjan Singh

(From Selayang)

29.7.1952 – 06.4.2026

Passed away peacefully

The cremation (saskaar) will be held on:

Monday, 6 April 2026, 3:00 PM

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL)

For further information, please contact:

Sukhdeep Kaur (Rani) 012 – 660 4642

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 6 April 2026 | Source: Family

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