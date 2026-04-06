Dato’ Karam Singh Walia (1959 – 2026)

Dato’ Karam Singh Walia

(Klang, Selangor)

Village: Tungawali, Bhatinda

13.6.1959 – 6.4.2026

Wife: Datin Bhagwant Kaur Sidhu

Children & Spouses:

Sharonjit Kaur Walia & Kashminder Singh

Commander. Melvinderjit Singh Walia & Sharena Moses

Manpreeti Kaur Walia

Grandchildren:

Gurroshan Singh Walia

Jagvinder Singh Walia

Ishaan Singh Sandhu

Samraaj Singh Sandhu

LAST RITES

Monday, 6 April 2026

3:00 PM: Cortège leaves from 113, Jalan Tun Razak, Taman Sri Andalas, 41200, Klang

4:00 PM: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium Simpang Lima, Klang

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 18 April 2026

From 10am onwards

Gurudwara Sahib Klang

Contact:

Melvinder 014 225 2930

Gurdip Singh 012 699 4978

Taram Singh 012 312 1219

With the heaviest of hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved father Dato Karam Singh Walia. A true legend whose presence and contributions will always be remembered in Malaysia.

He was more than just a remarkable man to the world; to us, he was our pillar of strength, our guiding light, and the heart of our family. A devoted and loving husband, a wonderful and caring father, and a proud, affectionate grandfather. He gave his love selflessly and unconditionally.

His wisdom, generosity, and strength shaped our lives in countless ways. He taught us resilience, kindness, and the importance of family. His laughter, his stories, and his unwavering support will forever echo in our hearts.

Though words can never fully capture the depth of our loss, we find comfort in knowing that his legacy lives on through all of us in the values he instilled and the love he shared so freely.

You will always be our hero.

You will always be our home.

Forever loved. Forever remembered.

You will always be Dato’ Karam Singh Walia – The legend Malaysia once had

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 6 April 2026 | Source: Family

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