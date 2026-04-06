Malaysia loses iconic environmental journalist Karam Singh Walia

Karam Singh Walia – Photo: BH/ Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Malaysia has lost one of its most distinctive journalistic voices with the passing of Karam Singh Walia today. He was 66.

Karam died this morning, his daughter Sharonjit Kaur Walia confirmed to Asia Samachar.

A former TV3 journalist, he carved a unique place in the nation’s media landscape with his investigative reporting, delivered in a style that blended urgency with cultural depth — often punctuated by Malay pantuns and proverbs. His work brought environmental issues into mainstream consciousness, long before they became headline concerns.

In 2024, as he battled liver disease and kidney complications, his condition drew national attention. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim extended support, with his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi visiting the veteran journalist on his behalf.

He leaves behind his wife, Bhagwant Kaur Sidhu, and three children — Sharonjit, Commander Melvinderjit Singh Walia (RMN) and Manpreeti Kaur Walia.

Karam leaves behind a legacy defined by courage, originality and an unwavering commitment to telling stories that mattered.

(The family will release the funeral details at Asia Samachar shortly).

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Environmental journalism legend Karam Singh Walia gets PM’s attention (Asia Samachar, 7 Aug 2024)

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