First Mithi Yaad: Teh Kaur d/o Late Santa Singh

Teh Kaur d/o Late Santa Singh

21.1.1939 – 8.5.2025

Ipoh, Perak | Village: Chabal

It has been one year since Mata Ji answered Waheguru’s hukam and returned to her eternal home.

Her love, strength, and devotion remain with us always.

We invite you to join us in remembering her through Gurbani, kirtan and ardaas.

Husband: Late Surjan Singh Bhullar (Baba Bakala) of Ipoh, Perak

Sister: Late Harcharan Kaur a/p Late Santa Singh

Children / Spouses:

1) Manjit Kaur / Jesbee Singh

2) Mathanjit Kaur / Ranjit Singh

3) Harmeet Kaur / Diljit Singh

4) Jasvinder Singh / Sukhvinder Kaur

5) Saranjit Kaur / Ranjit Singh

6) Baljit Kaur / Saranjit Singh

7) Jaspal Singh / Harjinder Kaur

8) Kuljit Singh / Karamjit Kaur

Also deeply missed by Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, family members, relatives and dear friends.

PATH DA BHOG

18th April 2026 (Saturday)

9.30am to 12pm.

Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh, Perak

Jasvinder Singh @ Rocky 017 – 284 9080

Jaspal Singh 012 – 239 3127

Kuljit Singh 016 – 551 9638

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 4 April 2026 | Source: Family

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