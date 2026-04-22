Harbans Kaur (Bansi) (1934 – 2026)

Harbans Kaur (Bansi)
9.10.1934 – 22.4.2026
Wife of Mr. Garib Singh
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved mother, wife, & grandmother. Her love, laughter & kindness will be dearly missed.
LAST RITES
Friday, 24th April 2026.
Last respect: 2pm – 3:30pm
Cremation: 3:50pm
Venue: Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium KL.
For further details contact:
Sarita + 6016 275 9171
Shirin +6011 2343 7710
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 22 April 2026 | Source: Family
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