Harbans Kaur (Bansi) (1934 – 2026)

Harbans Kaur (Bansi)

9.10.1934 – 22.4.2026

Wife of Mr. Garib Singh

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved mother, wife, & grandmother. Her love, laughter & kindness will be dearly missed.

LAST RITES

Friday, 24th April 2026.

Last respect: 2pm – 3:30pm

Cremation: 3:50pm

Venue: Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium KL.

For further details contact:

Sarita + 6016 275 9171

Shirin +6011 2343 7710

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 22 April 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here