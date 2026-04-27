Savinder Singh Gill (1988 – 2026), Port Dickson

Path Da Bhog

Savinder Singh Gill

son of Jasmeeth Singh

11 January 1988 — 21 April 2026

“Though your time with us was far too brief, the love and joy you brought into our lives will remain forever.

Your courage in the face of suffering and pain humbled all who knew you.

Though our hearts ache beyond words, we take comfort you are now at peace.”

The Paath Da Bhog ceremony will be observed on

Sunday, 3 May 2026 · 10.00 am onwards

Gurdwara Sahib Port Dickson, Batu 1, Jalan Pantai,

71000 Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan

Lovingly remembered by

Beloved Grandfather: Late Kesar Singh

Beloved Grandmother: Sikandar Kaur

Beloved Parents: Jasmeeth Singh & Balwindher Kaur d/o Late Bakshis Singh

Beloved Wife: Anu Sutha Nagalingam

Beloved in-Laws: Nagalingam Karpayah & Balasaraswathy Ramamoorthy

Beloved Sisters & Spouses

Naveena Kaur Gill & Narmesh Singh Karlsey

Jasreen Kaur Gill & Dr. Shadman Saleh

Beloved Uncles & Spouses

Balbir Singh & Kuldip Kaur

Jasbir Singh & Jasdev Kaur

Gurdit Singh & Jagjeet Kaur

Keshmahinder Singh Randhawa

Amreek Singh Randhawa & Bhupinderjit Kaur

Sharanjit Kaur Randhawa

Beloved Aunties & Spouses

Rajinder Kaur & Harcharan Singh

Sarjit Kaur Randhawa

Jaswinder Kaur Randhawa

Beloved Cousins & Spouses

Harkiranjeet Singh, Harvinderjeet Kaur, Harcharanjeet Singh, Dr. Jasveen Kaur Gill & Harjinder Singh Bains, Harvinder Singh Gill & Harpreet Kaur Gill, Nashvinder Singh Gill & Raneesha Thayalan, Hasvinder Singh Gill & Simren Kaur Dhillon, Satvinder Singh Gill, Dr. Arvinder Singh Sidhu & Dr. Jaspret Kaur, Shereena Kaur Sidhu, Sandeep Singh Sidhu, Roshan Singh Sidhu, Reena Kaur Randhawa & Salvinderjit Singh, Ashwin Singh Randhawa & Melvinder Kaur, Sarvinder Singh Randhawa, Jaspreet Kaur Randhawa

Beloved Nephews & Nieces

Harleen Kaur Karlsey, Riaan Singh Karlsey, Neilraj Singh Karlsey, Brahmveer Singh Bains, Gurtej Singh Gill, Kiaan Harman Singh Sidhu, Dr. Gursharanjit Kaur Randhawa, Thavleen Kaur, Mannat Melvin Kaur

Please treat this as a personal invitation

For enquiries

019 620 1985 (Jasmeeth)

012 374 9589 (Jasbir)

013 204 5579 (Gurdit)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 27 April 2026 | Source: Family

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