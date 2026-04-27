Savinder Singh Gill (1988 – 2026), Port Dickson

Path Da Bhog
Savinder Singh Gill
son of Jasmeeth Singh
11 January 1988 — 21 April 2026
“Though your time with us was far too brief, the love and joy you brought into our lives will remain forever.
Your courage in the face of suffering and pain humbled all who knew you.
Though our hearts ache beyond words, we take comfort you are now at peace.”
The Paath Da Bhog ceremony will be observed on
Sunday, 3 May 2026 · 10.00 am onwards
Gurdwara Sahib Port Dickson, Batu 1, Jalan Pantai,
71000 Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan
Lovingly remembered by
Beloved Grandfather: Late Kesar Singh
Beloved Grandmother: Sikandar Kaur
Beloved Parents: Jasmeeth Singh & Balwindher Kaur d/o Late Bakshis Singh
Beloved Wife: Anu Sutha Nagalingam
Beloved in-Laws: Nagalingam Karpayah & Balasaraswathy Ramamoorthy
Beloved Sisters & Spouses
Naveena Kaur Gill & Narmesh Singh Karlsey
Jasreen Kaur Gill & Dr. Shadman Saleh
Beloved Uncles & Spouses
Balbir Singh & Kuldip Kaur
Jasbir Singh & Jasdev Kaur
Gurdit Singh & Jagjeet Kaur
Keshmahinder Singh Randhawa
Amreek Singh Randhawa & Bhupinderjit Kaur
Sharanjit Kaur Randhawa
Beloved Aunties & Spouses
Rajinder Kaur & Harcharan Singh
Sarjit Kaur Randhawa
Jaswinder Kaur Randhawa
Beloved Cousins & Spouses
Harkiranjeet Singh, Harvinderjeet Kaur, Harcharanjeet Singh, Dr. Jasveen Kaur Gill & Harjinder Singh Bains, Harvinder Singh Gill & Harpreet Kaur Gill, Nashvinder Singh Gill & Raneesha Thayalan, Hasvinder Singh Gill & Simren Kaur Dhillon, Satvinder Singh Gill, Dr. Arvinder Singh Sidhu & Dr. Jaspret Kaur, Shereena Kaur Sidhu, Sandeep Singh Sidhu, Roshan Singh Sidhu, Reena Kaur Randhawa & Salvinderjit Singh, Ashwin Singh Randhawa & Melvinder Kaur, Sarvinder Singh Randhawa, Jaspreet Kaur Randhawa
Beloved Nephews & Nieces
Harleen Kaur Karlsey, Riaan Singh Karlsey, Neilraj Singh Karlsey, Brahmveer Singh Bains, Gurtej Singh Gill, Kiaan Harman Singh Sidhu, Dr. Gursharanjit Kaur Randhawa, Thavleen Kaur, Mannat Melvin Kaur
Please treat this as a personal invitation
For enquiries
019 620 1985 (Jasmeeth)
012 374 9589 (Jasbir)
013 204 5579 (Gurdit)
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 27 April 2026 | Source: Family
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