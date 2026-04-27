Subang gurdwara holds 2026 AGM

SSAS AGM. The members gather in front of Gurdwara Sahib Subang complex – Photo: Subang Gurdwara Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Subang Sikh Association Selangor (SSAS) held its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday (April 25). SSAS manages Gurdwara Sahib Subang, one of the most active gurdwaras in the Klang Valley, with a wide range of programmes held throughout the year. The association has been led by its committee chairman, retired private sector manager Balvinder Singh, since 2023.

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