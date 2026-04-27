Sardar Jeswant Singh Deol (1941 – 2026), Ex RTM, Kajang

Sardar Jeswant Singh Deol (Ex RTM, Kajang)

Parents: Late Bhai Kesar Singh and Late Mata Kesar Kaur @ Resham Kaur

Kajang, Selangor | Village: Chaure, Gurdaspur

2.3.1941 – 27.4.2026

Wife: Madam Bakhshish Kaur

Children & Spouses:

Harparkash Kaur & Jasvin Derjit Singh

Aman Rehan & Juraida

Jagdeshwar Singh & Sungeet Kaur

Satnam Singh & Jessetta Kaur

Deeply missed by grandchildrens, all relatives and friends

LAST RITES

Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

9.30am to 11.30am: Visiting & Sukhmani Sahib Paath

11.30am: Saskaar (cremation)

Jagdesh : 012 384 3585

Satnam : 018 666 4595

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 27 April 2026 | Source: Family

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