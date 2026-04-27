Sardar Jeswant Singh Deol (1941 – 2026), Ex RTM, Kajang

Sardar Jeswant Singh Deol (Ex RTM, Kajang)
Parents: Late Bhai Kesar Singh and Late Mata Kesar Kaur @ Resham Kaur
Kajang, Selangor | Village: Chaure, Gurdaspur
2.3.1941 – 27.4.2026
Wife: Madam Bakhshish Kaur
Children & Spouses:
Harparkash Kaur & Jasvin Derjit Singh
Aman Rehan & Juraida
Jagdeshwar Singh & Sungeet Kaur
Satnam Singh & Jessetta Kaur
Deeply missed by grandchildrens, all relatives and friends
LAST RITES
Tuesday, 28 April 2026
Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
9.30am to 11.30am: Visiting & Sukhmani Sahib Paath
11.30am: Saskaar (cremation)
Jagdesh : 012 384 3585
Satnam : 018 666 4595
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 27 April 2026 | Source: Family
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