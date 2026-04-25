Gurdwaras in Perak secure RM530,000, renovation works among key beneficiaries

Perak state exco A Sivanesan at a PC after opening the Perak State Vaisakhi Open House at the Ipoh Convention Centre on April 25, 2026 – Photo: Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Perak’s gurdwaras and Sikh organisations have received RM530,000 in funding from the state government to date this year, with allocations expected to reach last year’s total of RM750,000.

“The money is already in their accounts,” Perak state exco A Sivanesan said when opening the Perak Vaisakhi Open House in Ipoh today (April 25).

The event, held for the first time at the Ipoh Convention Centre, marked a step up in scale, with the venue typically hosting major travel and regional business gatherings.

Among the beneficiaries is Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, one of 39 gurdwaras in the state that have received state support. In 2025, it was allocated RM60,000 for phase one of renovation works aimed at upgrading its facilities. During a visit to the gurdwara on April 13, Sivanesan announced an additional RM80,000 approved for the project’s second phase.

Sivanesan, who is also the Sungkai assemblyman, said the state remained committed to supporting non-Muslim houses of worship and community institutions.

Organising committee chairman Baldip Singh noted that, overall, Sikh entities in Perak have received about RM5 million from both federal and state sources.

This includes an estimated RM3 million channelled to gurdwaras under the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s Non-Muslim Houses of Worship (RIBI) programme.

He said the continued support has enabled gurdwaras to improve infrastructure and better serve their congregations and the wider community.

Some of the gurdwaras and Sikh NGOs that received funding from the Perak state government holding mock cheques at the Perak State Vaisakhi Open House at the Ipoh Convention Centre on April 25, 2026. Perak state exco A Sivanesan and organising committee chairman Baldip Singh int he centre. – Photo: Asia Samachar

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