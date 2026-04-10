First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Sukhdev Bakan Singh (Retired Teacher)

In Loving Memory
1st Barsi (MITHI YAAD)
Late Sardar Sukhdev Bakan Singh (Retired Teacher)
s/o Late Sardar Bakan Singh
Husband of Late Madam Jaswant Kaur of Seremban (Retired Teacher)
Woh muskurata chehra aaj ruth gaya…
Sabki dilon mein apni yaadein chod gaya…
“A year has passed, yet your love still gleams, in every memory, in every dream”
Dearly missed by beloved:
Children & Spouse:
Kirandeep Kaur
Baldeep Singh & Inderjit Kaur
Randeep Singh & Harpreet Kaur
Grandchildren:
Chirenjiv Singh Nijar
Jasleen Kaur Nijar
Ishaanveer Singh Nijar
and siblings, a host of relatives and friends.
Programme details:
Jodhmela
Sunday, April 19, 2026, 9:30am to 11.30am
Gurdwara Sahib Seremban followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Our family kindly invites you to join us for the prayers and to honour the memory of late Sardar Sukhdev Bakan Singh for all he was.
For further details, contact:
Baldeep 012 – 219 8162
Randeep 012 – 305 3725
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 10 April 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here