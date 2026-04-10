First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Sukhdev Bakan Singh (Retired Teacher)

In Loving Memory

1st Barsi (MITHI YAAD)

Late Sardar Sukhdev Bakan Singh (Retired Teacher)

s/o Late Sardar Bakan Singh

Husband of Late Madam Jaswant Kaur of Seremban (Retired Teacher)

Woh muskurata chehra aaj ruth gaya…

Sabki dilon mein apni yaadein chod gaya…

“A year has passed, yet your love still gleams, in every memory, in every dream”

Dearly missed by beloved:

Children & Spouse:

Kirandeep Kaur

Baldeep Singh & Inderjit Kaur

Randeep Singh & Harpreet Kaur

Grandchildren:

Chirenjiv Singh Nijar

Jasleen Kaur Nijar

Ishaanveer Singh Nijar

and siblings, a host of relatives and friends.

Programme details:

Jodhmela

Sunday, April 19, 2026, 9:30am to 11.30am

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Our family kindly invites you to join us for the prayers and to honour the memory of late Sardar Sukhdev Bakan Singh for all he was.

For further details, contact:

Baldeep 012 – 219 8162

Randeep 012 – 305 3725

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 10 April 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here