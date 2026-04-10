Mata Agit Kaur @ Kartar Kaur (1933 – 2026), Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar

Mata Agit Kaur @ Kartar Kaur

d/o Puran Singh Gill Lohara

w/o Late Gurdial Singh Khosa

11.9.1933 – 10.4.2026

She lived a full and remarkable life—a life rich in strength, wisdom, and love. It was truly a blessing to have lived in her lifetime. As the eldest of the Lohara clan, she was the Iron Lady of our family, a steadfast pillar whose presence guided and anchored generations. Her words carried wisdom, her strength inspired resilience, and her warmth—felt through her baking, her cooking, and her care—made every gathering feel like home. Tough yet deeply nurturing, she was fiercely respected and endlessly loved, always surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her legacy lives on not only in memory, but in the values, stories, and strength she so beautifully passed down to all of us.

Children & Spouses:

Late Ravinder Kaur

Dr Ranjit Singh Khosa & Amerjeet Kaur

Grandchildren & Spouses:

Dilpreet Kaur

Amardeep Kaur & Abhishek

Tarenjit Kaur

Harveer Singh & Agrithaa

Parveer Singh

Great Grandchildren: Harry, Aarav

Also missed by sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

LAAT RITES

Friday, 10 April 2026

3:15 PM: Cortege leaves residence at No 41, Jalan Bangkung, Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar, 59100, KL

4:00 pm – 5.30 PM: Visiting at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

5.30 PM: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA PHOG

Sunday, 19 April 2026

Asa di Vaar: Kirtan Darbar, followed by Sahej Path da Phog at 11.30am

Tatt Khalsa Gurdwara, KL

Ranjit 019 382 5236

Preeti 012 601 1385

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 10 April 2026 | Source: Family

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