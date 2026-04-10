Subang movie night, first aid training and much more for Vaisakhi 2026

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Gurdwara Sahib Subang kicks off today their celebration for Vaisakhi 2026, with a huge number of items on the list. Check them out! You even have a movie night, first aid training and mindshift programme. For more details and event posters, go to Asia Samachar Facebook and Instagram.

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