Penang Sikh couple power Olympus journey

For Harvinderjit and Edreena, the ambition is clear—to build a company that is not only operationally strong, but future-ready.

Harvinderjit Singh and Edreena Kaur

By Jasrinder Kaur | Malaysia |

In the competitive world of facilities management, where efficiency often trumps visibility, a Penang-based company led by a Sikh husband-and-wife team is quietly redefining industry standards—anchored not in legacy, but in lived experience.

At the centre of this story is Harvinderjit Singh, founder and director of Olympus Management & Services (M) Sdn Bhd, and Edreena Kaur, who oversees the company’s internal systems and organisational structure. Together, they have built Olympus into an award-winning facilities management and cleaning solutions provider in Penang.

“We wanted to create real impact while challenging the status quo,” Harvinderjit told Asia Samachar.

Their journey, however, did not begin in boardrooms or business families.

Both come from modest, working-class backgrounds. Harvinderjit’s father, Raghbir Singh Najar Singh, served as an airport police officer before working as a JPJ runner, while his mother was a factory supervisor. Edreena’s father, Jasbir Singh Makhan Singh, also worked as a factory supervisor before moving into building management, while her mother was a homemaker who anchored the family.

These early influences—discipline, resilience, and a deep respect for hard work—have become the DNA of Olympus.

“Built not on legacy, but on grit,” is how those close to the company describe its ethos.

Building structure and scale

Harvinderjit serves as the strategic driver of the company, steering its growth, operational direction, and technological adoption. His leadership is notably hands-on, spanning business development, systems optimisation, and the integration of ESG-focused solutions into daily operations.

Complementing this is Edreena’s role in building the company’s internal backbone. She oversees human resources, digitalisation, accounting, certifications, and compliance frameworks, including ISO and SME Corp standards—ensuring the company remains structured and audit-ready.

Olympus Management & Services founders of Harvinderjit Singh and Edreena Kaur wins the Top Asia Corporate Ball 2025

Her administrative pedigree is significant. She previously spent over a decade in public service, including 11 years as Confidential Secretary in the office of former Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Prof. Dr. P. Ramasamy, after starting as an administrative officer. Her service earned her the Anugerah Perkhidmatan Cemerlang in 2018.

That experience now translates into governance discipline within Olympus—an often underappreciated but critical factor in scaling SMEs.

Recognition and repositioning

The company’s steady rise gained wider recognition in November 2025 when Olympus clinched the Company of the Year Award (Best in Facilities Management) at the Top Asia Corporate Ball in Kuala Lumpur.

The company has also bagged the Asia Most Innovative Cleaning Service Company Award, as well as the Asia Best Choice Green Initiatives & ESG Compliance Environmental Management Company Award 2026. In addition, Edreena was honoured with the Asia Most Creative Women Entrepreneur Award 2026.

These accolades underscore its growing reputation as a specialist in commercial and industrial cleaning, landscaping, post-construction work, and sanitation services.

But beyond service delivery, Olympus is positioning itself as a technology-enabled and sustainability-driven operator.

Its operations incorporate high-end machinery, low-chemical cleaning systems, and water-efficient processes aligned with Malaysia’s ESG trajectory. The company also deploys SDS-certified chemical solutions and advanced equipment such as industrial scrubbers and Rotowash systems to improve both efficiency and safety.

Looking ahead, Olympus is pushing into deeper ESG integration, including research into replacing traditional lead-acid batteries with lithium-ion alternatives—part of a broader shift towards cleaner, greener operations.

For Harvinderjit and Edreena, the ambition is clear—to build a company that is not only operationally strong, but future-ready.

EXCERPTS FROM THE INTERVIEW WITH HARVINDERJIT SINGH

What made you start this business?

The journey of Olympus began with a vision to build something meaningful from the ground up—something that would create real impact while challenging the status quo.

Coming from humble beginnings, Harvinderjit was driven by a desire to create value, uplift standards, and build a business rooted in discipline and long-term sustainability. His exposure across multiple industries gave him insight into gaps within service sectors, particularly in facilities management, where consistency and professionalism were often lacking.

Why this business?

The facilities management and cleaning industry presented a unique opportunity—an essential service that was often undervalued and underdeveloped.

Olympus was founded to redefine this space by introducing structure, innovation, and ESG-driven practices. The goal was not just to provide services, but to transform perceptions—positioning facilities management as a professional, high-impact industry driven by quality, systems, and environmental responsibility.

For Harvinderjit and Edreena, the ambition is clear—to build a company that is not only operationally strong, but future-ready.

What are some of the joys of running the business?

One of the greatest joys is witnessing transformation—both in the environments the company manages and in the people within the organisation.

Building Olympus from the ground up into an award-winning company has been a deeply fulfilling journey. Creating opportunities, developing talent, and delivering consistent excellence to clients bring a strong sense of purpose. There is also immense pride in driving green initiatives and contributing to a more sustainable future within the industry.

What are some of the challenges when managing the business?

Managing a service-based business comes with continuous challenges, particularly in workforce management, maintaining consistent service quality, and adapting to rising operational costs.

Additionally, shifting industry mindsets towards ESG adoption and long-term value requires ongoing education and persistence. Scaling the business while maintaining high standards is an ongoing balancing act that demands strong systems, discipline, and leadership.

What are some lessons you’ve learnt when running this business?

One key lesson is that consistency is more important than intensity—sustainable growth is built through disciplined execution over time.

Another is the importance of people; building the right team and investing in them is critical to long-term success. Adaptability, especially in embracing technology and sustainability, is essential to staying competitive.

Above all, resilience remains the defining factor—every challenge presents an opportunity to improve, refine, and grow stronger.

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RELATED STORY:

Penang’s Olympus bags award for facilities management excellence (Asia Samachar, 5 Dec 2025)

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