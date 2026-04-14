Johari marks Vaisakhi with visits to Tatt Khalsa, Kampung Pandan gurdwaras

Johari Abdul Ghani visiting Tatt Khalsa for Vaiskahi on 14 April 2026 – Photo: Videograb from JAG Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Johari Abdul Ghani visited Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa today in conjunction with the Vaisakhi celebrations.

On Sunday, he was at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan, where he observed ongoing gatka (Sikh martial arts) practice and was briefed on the gurdwara’s renovation plans.

“I was honoured to receive an invitation from my Sikh friends to join them in celebrating Vaisakhi. For the Sikh community, this celebration reflects the principles of courage and justice that lie at the heart of their faith,” he shared on social media.

Johari, a senior leader from United Malays National Organisation and a member of the federal unity government, is the Member of Parliament for Titiwangsa, a constituency that encompasses both gurdwaras.

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